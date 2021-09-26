Brokerages Set XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) PT at $131.92

Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.92.

Several research analysts recently commented on XPO shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $177.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.48. The company had a trading volume of 701,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,579. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $47.33 and a 52-week high of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. On average, research analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

