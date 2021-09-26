Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from $60.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.00.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

BIP opened at $55.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $58.58.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 582.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,948,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,522,000 after acquiring an additional 428,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.