Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $63.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.74% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P. was established by Brookfield Asset Management as its primary vehicle to own and operate certain infrastructure assets on a global basis. Brookfield Infrastructure operates high quality, long-life assets that generate stable cash flows, require relatively minimal maintenance capital expenditures and, by virtue of barriers to entry and other characteristics, tend to appreciate in value over time. Its current business consists of the ownership and operation of premier electricity transmission systems and timberlands in North and South America, and it seeks acquisition opportunities in other infrastructure sectors with similar attributes. “

BIP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $55.88 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.73 and its 200 day moving average is $54.72.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 903,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,153,000 after acquiring an additional 236,601 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,972.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,940,000 after buying an additional 230,846 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

