BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives $133.09 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.09.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BRP by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 37,223 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of BRP by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 49,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 17,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BRP by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,900,000 after purchasing an additional 157,974 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of BRP by 1,680.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 62,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of BRP by 430.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 164,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 133,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOO traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.61. 68,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 3.00. BRP has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $102.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.75.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 209.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BRP will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.45%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

