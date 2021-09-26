BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $55.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,022.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $55,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,895.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $436,663. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 808.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

