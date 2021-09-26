Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $116.80 Million

Brokerages expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to report sales of $116.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $118.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.60 million. Cactus reported sales of $59.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 95.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year sales of $434.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $430.20 million to $437.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $580.37 million, with estimates ranging from $570.22 million to $593.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.50 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WHD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Cactus by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,292,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cactus by 126,535.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 853,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,341,000 after acquiring an additional 852,847 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Cactus by 874.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 815,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,975,000 after acquiring an additional 731,913 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cactus by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,017,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,974,000 after acquiring an additional 574,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cactus by 458.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 674,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,639,000 after acquiring an additional 553,278 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WHD stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,239. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day moving average is $34.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.30 and a beta of 2.40. Cactus has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

