Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,470 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,215 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $7,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.76.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $163.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.30, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $100.88 and a one year high of $168.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $728.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.77 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $143,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,146,630.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total value of $6,871,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,682 shares of company stock worth $27,524,364 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

