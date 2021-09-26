Cadence Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up about 0.4% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 19,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $170.49 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $177.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

