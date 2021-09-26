Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,436 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,474 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,679 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $11,702,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,083 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. Barclays increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

PXD stock opened at $162.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 368.29%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

