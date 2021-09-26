Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BR. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BR has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 49,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $8,363,236.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $157,563.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 57,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,020,481.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 104,473 shares of company stock valued at $17,841,693 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $169.01 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.77 and a fifty-two week high of $177.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.09.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

