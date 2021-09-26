Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Logitech International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.88.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $99.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.81. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $140.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.94.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9481 per share. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

