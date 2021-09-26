Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 180.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,612 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Hess by 24.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hess by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Hess by 5.9% during the first quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 80,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 234.7% during the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 502,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after buying an additional 352,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HES has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $75.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of -139.52 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.39. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $91.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.