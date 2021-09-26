Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,265 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,462,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,625,000 after purchasing an additional 653,435 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,304,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,664,000 after purchasing an additional 138,415 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 877,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,988,000 after purchasing an additional 86,592 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5,686.0% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 807,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,280,000 after purchasing an additional 793,879 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 771,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,098,000 after purchasing an additional 200,881 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $27.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.38.

