Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tri-Continental by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the first quarter worth $55,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the first quarter worth $408,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the first quarter worth $5,648,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the first quarter worth $1,312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tri-Continental stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.83. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $35.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.2986 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

Tri-Continental Company Profile

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

