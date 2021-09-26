Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,974,000. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 72,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 17,579 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TCHP opened at $33.57 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.05.

