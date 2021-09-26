Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $282,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Walmart by 10.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after acquiring an additional 32,229 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 14.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Walmart by 396.0% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,202 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,376,000 after acquiring an additional 90,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 7.9% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 179,425 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,372,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $38,441,871.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,170,917 shares of company stock worth $2,307,497,039. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.17.

WMT stock opened at $143.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.13. The stock has a market cap of $399.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

