Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $302,000 in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowbird Capital LP grew its position in XPEL by 425.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 441,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after buying an additional 357,132 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in XPEL by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,039,000 after buying an additional 116,062 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in XPEL by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after buying an additional 115,434 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its position in XPEL by 383.6% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 141,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after buying an additional 112,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $80.98 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $103.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.98 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.50.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The company had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XPEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

In other XPEL news, Director John Constantine sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $2,366,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $736,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,805,935 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

