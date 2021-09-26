Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $257,000 Investment in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NOV by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 41,092,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $629,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NOV by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $380,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061,284 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NOV by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,168,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,065,000 after acquiring an additional 504,500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NOV by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,034,117 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $123,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,329 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NOV by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,732,962 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $92,223,000 after acquiring an additional 42,844 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. COKER & PALMER raised shares of NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.69.

NYSE:NOV opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

