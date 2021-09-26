Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Reduces Stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in PRA Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 270,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in PRA Group by 58.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in PRA Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in PRA Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,105,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,550,000 after purchasing an additional 31,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in PRA Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 224,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $813,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,477 shares of company stock worth $1,379,514 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $40.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average is $38.82. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $45.52.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $285.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

