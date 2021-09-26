Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $310,000 Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 154.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,621,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,085,000 after buying an additional 5,844,733 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,947,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,926,000 after buying an additional 182,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 286.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after buying an additional 4,567,552 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 59.0% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,394,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,372,000 after buying an additional 1,630,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 18.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,380,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,731,000 after buying an additional 674,859 shares during the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ASX opened at $8.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $8.28.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.3017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.5%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASX shares. Nomura cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

