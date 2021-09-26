Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,365,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,545,000 after acquiring an additional 260,248 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,541,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,217,000 after acquiring an additional 386,920 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 633.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,099 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,096,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,179,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,646,000 after acquiring an additional 49,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.70.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $286,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 14,665 shares of company stock valued at $862,324 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $60.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.76. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.