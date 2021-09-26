Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRNCY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $4.16 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Cairn Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cairn Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cairn Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.96.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRNCY opened at $5.10 on Thursday. Cairn Energy has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69.

Cairn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

