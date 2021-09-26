Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE)

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NXE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of TSE NXE opened at C$5.78 on Friday. NexGen Energy has a one year low of C$2.12 and a one year high of C$7.81. The company has a current ratio of 41.32, a quick ratio of 41.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. The company has a market cap of C$2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10.

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.

