Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1038 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Canadian Banc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
BK stock opened at C$12.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$130.82 million and a P/E ratio of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35. Canadian Banc has a 12 month low of C$6.60 and a 12 month high of C$12.73.
Canadian Banc Company Profile
