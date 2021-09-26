Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) is Intact Investment Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,338,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for 3.0% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $105,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,361,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,566,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $728,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,127 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,827,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $682,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,428 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,004,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $463,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,319 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 90.7% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 12,771,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $463,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072,612 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.30.

Shares of CNQ traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.23. 2,177,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,239,914. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $38.10. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.20.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3748 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is -346.51%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.