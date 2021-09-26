Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 272,179 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 544.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 322,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,179 shares during the quarter. V.F. comprises approximately 0.2% of Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $26,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFC. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 23,412 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 143,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 18,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.36.

Shares of VFC stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,785,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,392. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.22. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

