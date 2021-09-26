Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 14,894 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 236.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,206 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,894 shares during the period. Shopify makes up approximately 0.2% of Capital Fund Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $30,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE:SHOP traded down $32.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,444.00. 866,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,270. The company has a market capitalization of $180.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.55, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $875.00 and a 1-year high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,512.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1,337.47.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Roth Capital upped their target price on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upped their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.53.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.