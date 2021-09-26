CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.82 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) will announce sales of $35.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareCloud’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.38 million and the lowest is $35.50 million. CareCloud reported sales of $31.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year sales of $135.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $137.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $152.32 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $155.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTBC. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CareCloud in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 7,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $214,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 53,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $428,210.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,539,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,494,203.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,940 shares of company stock worth $1,260,342 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 157.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 47.5% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MTBC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.14. The company had a trading volume of 49,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,112. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $12.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average is $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.85.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

