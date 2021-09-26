CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Wedbush boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CarMax in a report released on Thursday, September 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.82. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

KMX opened at $144.42 on Friday. CarMax has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $144.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other CarMax news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,245.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in CarMax by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 103,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 631,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,721,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 15,467 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

