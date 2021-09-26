Casper (CSPR) Price Down 32.2% Over Last Week

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0840 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $173.26 million and approximately $46.18 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Casper has traded 32.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00067193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00103396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.07 or 0.00134282 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,251.17 or 1.00021383 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,067.26 or 0.07093248 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $327.89 or 0.00758263 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,369,610,284 coins and its circulating supply is 2,061,730,786 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

