Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CELTF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 price objective on Centamin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.59.

Get Centamin alerts:

Shares of CELTF stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.97. Centamin has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $2.60.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.