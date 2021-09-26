Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.53 Million

Equities analysts expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to post $63.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.25 million. Central Pacific Financial reported sales of $60.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year sales of $249.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $247.27 million to $251.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $247.40 million, with estimates ranging from $241.60 million to $253.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $62.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.46 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of CPF stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.19. 90,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,944. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.28. The firm has a market cap of $710.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Central Pacific Financial has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $28.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPF. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 165.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

