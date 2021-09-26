Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Chegg by 8.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 678,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,090,000 after acquiring an additional 54,111 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Chegg by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Chegg by 3.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 199,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Chegg by 47.5% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 22,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $72.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 18.64. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $64.80 and a one year high of $115.21. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -182.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHGG shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Chegg in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

