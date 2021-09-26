Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) dropped 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $69.79 and last traded at $70.00. Approximately 44,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,358,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.45.

CHWY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.14.

The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,491.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 51.08 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.57.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $941,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,090. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 1,276.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 945.2% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

