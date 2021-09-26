Chia Network (XCH) Price Tops $162.12 on Major Exchanges

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. In the last seven days, Chia Network has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. One Chia Network coin can now be purchased for about $162.12 or 0.00375429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chia Network has a total market cap of $256.51 million and approximately $54.43 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00067973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00101017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00129026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,246.07 or 1.00148250 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.25 or 0.06788116 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $322.81 or 0.00747545 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 1,582,223 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

