Chronologic (DAY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,158.00

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 42.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $241,680.98 and $3,158.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chronologic has traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chronologic coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chronologic alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00057896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00131231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00011901 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00043359 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,400,419 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,539 coins. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.