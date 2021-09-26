CIBC Lowers HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Price Target to C$5.00

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HEXO. ATB Capital dropped their price target on HEXO from C$9.75 to C$6.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on HEXO from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on HEXO from C$5.97 to C$2.54 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.71.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at C$2.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.34. HEXO has a 12 month low of C$2.39 and a 12 month high of C$14.00. The firm has a market cap of C$669.32 million and a PE ratio of -1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

