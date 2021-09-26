CIBC Lowers HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Price Target to C$5.00

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2021

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HEXO. ATB Capital dropped their price target on HEXO from C$9.75 to C$6.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on HEXO from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on HEXO from C$5.97 to C$2.54 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.71.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at C$2.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.34. HEXO has a 12 month low of C$2.39 and a 12 month high of C$14.00. The firm has a market cap of C$669.32 million and a PE ratio of -1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.