CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $51.08 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,235 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $51,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 70.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.17.

NYSE UNP traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.80. 2,908,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.35. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

