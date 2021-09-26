CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $81.81 Million Stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,121,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,567 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.77% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $81,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,187,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,981,000 after buying an additional 760,042 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,375,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,434,000 after purchasing an additional 147,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,587,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,361,000 after purchasing an additional 42,260 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 745.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,946,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,930 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,577,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,023,000 after purchasing an additional 16,768 shares during the period. 54.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CSFB set a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.04.

Shares of NYSE BEP traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.21. 372,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,145. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 0.56. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.42 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

