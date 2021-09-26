CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 87,664 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,728,517 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 87,664 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $138,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 9.8% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 17,940,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $912,000,000 after buying an additional 1,606,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,591,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,479,000 after purchasing an additional 791,058 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,676,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,996,000 after purchasing an additional 549,903 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,420,000 after purchasing an additional 461,552 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,042,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,342,000 after purchasing an additional 373,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OTEX traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day moving average of $50.05. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $893.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. Research analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2209 dividend. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OTEX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

