Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) and i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Head-To-Head Survey

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) and i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cielo and i3 Verticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cielo 7.16% 6.36% 0.92% i3 Verticals -3.18% 6.64% 3.23%

This table compares Cielo and i3 Verticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cielo $2.17 billion 0.57 $95.11 million N/A N/A i3 Verticals $150.13 million 5.41 -$420,000.00 $0.51 49.45

Cielo has higher revenue and earnings than i3 Verticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.9% of i3 Verticals shares are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of i3 Verticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Cielo has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, i3 Verticals has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cielo and i3 Verticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cielo 0 0 0 0 N/A i3 Verticals 1 1 5 1 2.75

i3 Verticals has a consensus price target of $37.25, suggesting a potential upside of 47.70%. Given i3 Verticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe i3 Verticals is more favorable than Cielo.

Summary

i3 Verticals beats Cielo on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cielo

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions. Its products include Sky Mobile with Reader, Sky ZIP, wired and wireless machine, 3G and wi-fi machine, Sky IOL, TEF, Sky mobile, and payment by Link. The company was founded on November 23, 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers comprehensive payment solutions to businesses and organizations. The Proprietary Software and Payments segment delivers embedded payment solutions to clients through company-owned software. The Other segment covers corporate overhead expenses. The company was founded on January 17, 2018 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

