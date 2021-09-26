Citigroup Inc. Has $5.12 Million Stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 51,408 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.31% of MacroGenics worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $8,376,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MGNX shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

MGNX opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.23. MacroGenics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 109.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.16%. Research analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

