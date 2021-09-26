Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,471 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $40.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, COO James B. Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $1,172,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $28,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,483. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

