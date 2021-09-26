Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,053 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.17% of Energizer worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,438,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,088,000 after purchasing an additional 327,845 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,262,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,855,000 after purchasing an additional 73,909 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 3.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,823,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,560,000 after purchasing an additional 64,255 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 7.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,072,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,107,000 after purchasing an additional 72,830 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,054,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,025,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

ENR opened at $38.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 296.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.99 and a 52 week high of $52.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.11.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.89.

In related news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman acquired 5,875 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,431.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.