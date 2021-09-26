Citigroup Inc. Sells 47,842 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,207,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,842 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.8% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 28.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 38.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHC opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $5.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.97%.

DHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

