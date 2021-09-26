Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ADRNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at $33.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.02. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $34.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.9858 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.78%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

