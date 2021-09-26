Clarus Group Inc. Has $241,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Clarus Group Inc. cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.26.

Shares of LOW opened at $207.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

