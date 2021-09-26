Clarus Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Clarus Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,026,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 233,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $51.43 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $53.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.63.

