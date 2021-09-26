Clarus Group Inc. Purchases 185,111 Shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) by 127.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,111 shares during the period. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs comprises 5.7% of Clarus Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Clarus Group Inc. owned approximately 2.66% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $7,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 72.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,301,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,861,000 after buying an additional 547,830 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 19,675 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.76.

