Clarus Group Inc. Sells 198 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Clarus Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,034 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350,284 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $118,319,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $81,394,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Starbucks by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,162,152,000 after acquiring an additional 757,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $114.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.37. The company has a market cap of $134.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.37.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

